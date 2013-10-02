Amber Tamblyn promoted to series regular on 'Two and a Half Men' after only one episode

Jenny’s here to stay: Amber Tamblyn has been promoted to series regular on CBS’ Two and a Half Men.

Tamblyn was added to the cast of the long-running hit sitcom this season as Jenny, Charlie Harper’s illegitimate lesbian daughter, who moves into Walden’s (Ashton Kutcher) beach house. Basically, it gives the raunchy comedy an excuse to make a lot of girl-girl jokes. Originally confirmed for five episodes, CBS gave Tamblyn the promotion after only a single episode of the 11th season aired last week. She effectively replaced Angus T. Jones on the show following the actor bashing the series on YouTube.

Previously, showrunner Jim Patterson told us they were itching to make Tamblyn a regular based on her performance before the season started. And Tamblyn told us the same thing in her interview: “I think everyone wants that internally,” she said. “It’s going to all depend on how the audience and the fans of the show react. If they love Jenny, then she’ll hang around. If they don’t love Jenny, then they’re going to be calling Courtney Love.”

Time to re-shoot those opening credits again?