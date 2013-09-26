'The Neighbors' casts parents from classic sitcoms

Two veteran actors who played iconic parents from classic sitcoms will join ABC’s The Neighbors this season as — what else? — a mom and a dad.

Reginald VelJohnson (aka Carl Winslow from Family Matters) and Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton on Family Ties) will play the parents of Jackie Joyner-Kersee (Toks Olagundoye) for the comedy’s Thanksgiving episode.

For those who have yet to tune into this quirky confectio, the comedy from Dan Fogelman (Crazy Stupid Love) is about a New Jersey family that moves into an affluent gated community that’s inhabited exclusively by extraterrestrials. It stars Jami Gertz and Lenny Venito.

The Neighbors airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m.