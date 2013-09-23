Zedd, Hayley Williams drop highly choreographed 'Stay the Night' clip

type Music Current Status In Season music label Fueled By Ramen genre Rock

The new clip from Zedd and Hayley Williams has everything: choreographed lovers, moody piano-playing, and plenty of Beats.

That’s right, capital ‘B’ — the “Stay the Night” video is littered with Beats Pills product placements, a trend that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. But it’s also got your favorite Russian-German DJ (coming off his recent smash single “Clarity”) and Paramore frontlady, together at last.

Check them out in the video below: