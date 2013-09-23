Zedd, Hayley Williams drop highly choreographed 'Stay the Night' clip

Ray Rahman
September 23, 2013 at 03:22 PM EDT

Paramore

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
music label
Fueled By Ramen
genre
Rock

The new clip from Zedd and Hayley Williams has everything: choreographed lovers, moody piano-playing, and plenty of Beats.

That’s right, capital ‘B’ — the “Stay the Night” video is littered with Beats Pills product placements, a trend that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. But it’s also got your favorite Russian-German DJ (coming off his recent smash single “Clarity”) and Paramore frontlady, together at last.

Check them out in the video below:

