Zedd, Hayley Williams drop highly choreographed 'Stay the Night' clip

Paramore
- type
- Music
- Current Status
- In Season
- music label
- Fueled By Ramen
- genre
- Rock
The new clip from Zedd and Hayley Williams has everything: choreographed lovers, moody piano-playing, and plenty of Beats.
That’s right, capital ‘B’ — the “Stay the Night” video is littered with Beats Pills product placements, a trend that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. But it’s also got your favorite Russian-German DJ (coming off his recent smash single “Clarity”) and Paramore frontlady, together at last.
Check them out in the video below:
