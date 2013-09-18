Bill Clinton to appear on 'Letterman' for ninth time

type Movie Current Status In Season

Former President Bill Clinton will be a guest on The Late Show With David Letterman on Monday, CBS announced today.

It will be his ninth time on the show. His last appearance was on Oct. 12, 2011, when talking points included Clinton’s conditioner, trade deficits, and philanthropy. Clinton will be in New York for the annual meeting of his Clinton Global Initiative, according to the network’s press release.

The Clinton Global Initiative “convenes global leaders to create and implement innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” according to its website.