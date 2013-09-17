'Dads' review: Fox comedy might be racist

EW Staff
September 17, 2013 at 03:13 PM EDT

Ahead of its premiere tonight, Fox’s father-focused comedy Dads has already stirred up a bevy of controversy, as one watchdog group called it racist and Fox followed by saying they wouldn’t reshoot its pilot. TV critic Melissa Maerz already weighed in about the kerfuffle with a sharp essay, but what about a straight-up review and grade from her? She weighed in officially in EW’s Fall TV Preview issue, so check out our official review of Dads below:

Seth MacFarlane makes a living from caricatures of dumb fathers. It works on Family Guy — but not here. Friends Warner (Giovanni Ribisi) and Eli (Seth Green) have clueless dads (Martin Mull and Peter Riegert) who might be racist, or maybe it’s just the show. When his assistant (Brenda Song) dons sexy-schoolgirl garb for clients, Warner quips, “Hello, Kitty!” Ugh. A Southeast Asian actress dressing like a Japanese schoolgirl for Chinese businessmen? At least get the stereotypes right. D– —Melissa Maerz

