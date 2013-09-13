'Tales From Beyond the Pale': Hear two free scary stories

Friday 13th is one definitely dreadful day. But the scariest thing about terror in these times of high-priced cinema tickets and Blu-ray box sets is how much it can cost to have your spine tingled. Well, we bring good — and exclusive — news!

Those sick folks over at Tales From Beyond the Pale are celebrating the release of the second season of their frightful-in-a-good-way audio play fables by streaming two new stories, which you can hear for absolutely nothing. The first is the Sean Young-starring The Crush, a tale of vineyard violence penned by V/H/S and I Sell the Dead director Glenn McQuaid while the second, Caper, details a Halloween heist-which-goes-horribly-wrong and was written by McQuaid’s fellow filmmaker and Tales co-overlord Larry Fessenden (The Last Winter, Beneath).

All of the 8 yarn-strong second season of Tales From Beyond the Pale was recorded live at New York’s Dixon Place with other stories being written by, among others, novelist Kim Newman and You’re Next screenwriter Simon Barrett. The season 2 stories are now available from the Tales online store for $2.99 each.

Cue: Lightning flash and mysterious gurgling noise emanating from the basement.

Or is it coming from the attic…?