Alec Baldwin to end 'Here's the Thing' podcast

After two seasons of in-depth interviews with the likes of David Letterman, George Will, and David Simon of The Wire, Alec Baldwin will retire his Here’s The Thing podcast on WNYC in October, just as he launches his new talkshow on MSNBC. The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Baldwin was open to continuing but that WNYC lacked the funding to keep the podcast afloat, and a source close to Baldwin said that the actor might resurrect a revamped version of the podcast for MSNBC at some point in the future. In a statement, WNYC said, “WNYC will wind down production of Here’s the Thing with Alec Baldwin this fall. The podcast series will end with a much anticipated in-depth conversation with Jerry Seinfeld. … We wish Alec much success as he makes his transition to MSNBC.”