Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake parody end zone dancing

It’s a Late Night Touchdown!

Jimmy Fallon is quickly becoming the king of morning work day pick-me-ups. On Tuesday night’s Last Night with Jimmy Fallon, the former SNL-er created another evolution of dance video (he poked fun at mom dancing with the First Lady), this time parodying football players’ end zone dances, clearly inspired by Judson Laipply’s original comedic stab at the celebratory move. In addition to Fallon’s fun-loving humor, there’s the x-factor of triple-threat dance partner Justin Timberlake. Decked in t-shirt jerseys, the pair work out some amusing moves like the “Taking A Selfie,” the “Old-Timey Railroad Car,” the “Butt Wax On Wax Off,” and others, with especially creative naming conventions.

Watch them score (lots more fans) in the segment “The Evolution of End Zone Dancing” here: