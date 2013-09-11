Clint Eastwood's wife files for legal separation

Associated Press
September 11, 2013 at 01:11 PM EDT

Clint Eastwood’s second wife has filed for legal separation from the actor and director.

Dina Eastwood’s petition filed Monday in Monterey County Superior Court seeks spousal support and physical custody of the couple’s 16-year-old daughter Morgan.

The Monterey County Herald reports the petition also indicated the couple had a premarital agreement.

The Eastwoods have been married since 1996 and lived in Carmel. They met when she was assigned to interview him for her TV news station.

Clint Eastwood, 83, was married once before, to Maggie Johnson, from 1953 to 1984. Dina Eastwood is 48.

