Casting Net: Jason Sudeikis in 'Sleeping With Other People'; more

• While We’re the Millers continues to score at the box office, star Jason Sudeikis has lined up another comedy — Sleeping with Other People, from Bachelorette writer-director Leslye Headland. Sudekis would play a womanizer who befriends a chronic cheater, played by Headland’s Bachelorette star Kirsten Dunst. They find solace in one another, and, of course, things get complicated. [Deadline]

• Alyson Stoner and Adam Sevani will reprise their roles as Camille Cage and Robert “Moose” Alexander III in the fifth installment of the Step Up franchise, with returning cast members Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ryan Guzman, and Briana Evigan. Coyote Ugly actress Izabella Miko will also be joining the cast as the entertainment director at a Las Vegas hotel who is looking for an act to sign. [THR; Deadline]

• Jason Patric (Speed 2: Cruise Control) is set to star in the horror film Hotel 33. He takes over for Nicolas Cage, who was previously attached to as star. [Variety]