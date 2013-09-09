'Dumb and Dumber 2': Jim Carrey photo

The Dumb and Dumber sequel has had its share of problems: Being dropped by Warner Bros. Being sued by everybody. But still it endures, like some kind of purely metaphorical decapitated bird with its head held on by scotch tape. And just like that decapitated bird, Dumb and Dumber To will amuse blind children everywhere — a fact made clear when returning star Jim Carrey posted a photo of himself getting back into character as Lloyd Christmas. Check it out:

GESS HUUZ BAK BICHEZ? http://t.co/CK4VkZy5Ua — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 8, 2013

Yes, Carrey is once again showing off the iconic chipped tooth from the first Dumb and Dumber, and the fact that I can write the phrase “the iconic chipped tooth from the first Dumb and Dumber” is clearly a sign that we’ve arrived in the futuristic utopia that science always dreamed of. Co-star Jeff Daniels claimed that the sequel starts filming this month.

Making a sequel is difficult, but I think they can pull it off. All they need to do is show a little class, a little sophistication, and they’re in like a dirty shirt. No problem, right? They can be classy and sophistic…oh, look at the funbags on that hosehound!