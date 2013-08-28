'I Have a Dream' anniversary: Coverage plans

Want to celebrate and commemorate the 50th anniversary of 1963’s historic March on Washington — and Martin Luther King Jr.’s seminal “I Have a Dream” speech? You’re in luck: Coverage of Washington, D.C.’s anniversary events will be ongoing all day, both on cable news channels and three major networks. Look below for a brief guide to the day’s most notable programs, as well as a live stream of the festivities on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. (All times are ET.)

1 p.m. hour: CNN re-broadcasts Martin Luther King Jr.’s original “I Have a Dream” speech in its entirety.

2 p.m.: BET begins its coverage, including the BET News special 50: America Salutes the Dream.

3 p.m.: President Obama delivers a speech commemorating the anniversary from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, following remarks delivered by former presidents Clinton and Carter. Obama’s speech will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as cable news networks.

Watch live streaming coverage of the president’s remarks — as well as other commemorative speeches — at the event’s official website, ABCNews.com, C-SPAN’s website… or below, courtesy of PBS.

4 p.m. (approximately): MSNBC re-broadcasts the “I Have a Dream” speech in its entirety, following Obama’s remarks.

6 p.m. (or check local listings): President Obama sits down with Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff to reflect on civil rights and his earlier remarks. The interview will take place in the White House’s Blue Room and will air both in NewsHour’s regular spot and on PBS’s website.

6:30 p.m.: Lester Holt anchors special edition of NBC Nightly News from Washington. Scott Pelley anchors special edition of CBS Evening News from Washington.