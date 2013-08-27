Amazon greenlights children's pilot for 'Maker Shack Agency'

type TV Show Current Status In Season

If you took Scandal‘s Olivia Pope & Associates, made them kid-friendly and gadget-savvy, you would have Maker Shack Agency, a new pilot coming to Amazon Studios.

Prime Instant Video just greenlit the live-action pilot from Electus Studios, which is aimed at children ages 6-11. Maker Shack Agency follows a 13-year-old inventor named Angus Wolfe and his best friends, Jo and Merle. Together, they “use all the branches of science and personal ingenuity to solve their client’s problems by making a new invention every episode,” according to a press release.

“We are incredibly excited for our first initiative with Amazon and we look forward to inspiring the next generation of makers,” said Drew Buckley, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Digital for Electus. “With Maker Shack Agency, we hope to inspire kids to think about new and different ways to solve life’s problems and to never be afraid of failure—as Wolfie always says, ‘Fail Forward.'”

But not everything on the show will be fiction. The production team will join forces with research and development company Applied Minds to create the gadgets featured on the show. After all, Inspector Gadget is so 1999.