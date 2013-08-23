Our First Annual 'Bust List'!

After Earth type Movie genre Sci-fi

LeAnn Rimes

Though living a country song — adultery, divorce, public breakdowns — Rimes couldn’t translate her personal travails into sales with her 11th studio album, Spitfire, which debuted to mediocre numbers and soon fell off the charts. Why buy the cow when the milk’s free — and tweeting constantly?

Ryan Reynolds

Both Turbo and R.I.P.D. were box office duds, making us question his taste in material. But don’t feel too bad for the guy; he still gets to go home to Blake Lively.

After Earth

This sci-fi epic, starring Will and Jaden Smith, was Will’s lowest-grossing action film (though it did better overseas). Was it the cheesy F/X? There’s no way on (after) earth we’d watch it again to find out.

The Lone Ranger

Johnny Depp & Co. recently claimed that reviewers had a grudge against The Lone Ranger. It’s true that critics took relish in ambushing Gore Verbinski’s Disneyfied Western, but the bloated epic was a giant, slow-moving target. The studio admitted the bomb could ultimately cost it $190 million, casting doubt that the Ranger will ride again.