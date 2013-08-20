Kym Johnson skipping season 17 of 'DWTS'

type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 03/21/11 performer Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Erin Andrews, Julianne Hough broadcaster ABC seasons 24 Current Status In Season

ABC has confirmed to EW that professional ballroom dancer Kym Johnson will not participate in season 17 of Dancing With the Stars (which premieres Monday, September 16). She will return for season 18 in the spring after spending time this fall working on a project in her native Australia.

Aside from her technical prowess and killer legs, Johnson, 37, is known for the regal presence she lends to traditional ballroom routines as well as an endlessly kind and patient demeanor in her dealings with celebrity partners. Following a stint on the Australian version of DWTS, she’d been with the U.S. series since season 3 and twice won the mirrorball trophy with partners Donny Osmond and Hines Ward.

She will be missed… for now!