Aaron Paul's Reddit AMA: Our nine favorite answers, bitch!

Aaron Paul has been acting since the late ’90s, so there was a lot of ground to cover during his Reddit AMA (“ask me anything”) on Tuesday. And his dedicated fans were out in full force, asking about everything from his 1999 Corn Pops commercial to his appearance on The Price Is Right.

But let’s be honest: The bulk of the conversation revolved around his breakout role as Jesse Pinkman on AMC drama Breaking Bad, which kicked off its final eight-episode run on Sunday. And Paul was happy to give BB fans what they wanted, calling each questioner “bitch” (often by request) and mourning the end of the series alongside them.

We picked our favorite revelations from the chat below. (Fair warning: Paul’s likability skyrockets even further with this adorable chat — even more so than when he surprised this celebrity bus tour.)

He likes when you call him “bitch.” “I get called ‘bitch’ on a daily basis and yes I do think I’ll get called ‘bitch’ on a daily basis for years to come. But to be honest, I don’t really mind because I like being called ‘bitch.'”

It’s possible to dance too hard at a Radiohead concert. “They tried to kick me out because I was standing up and dancing, and at the O2 Arena, if you’re in the stands you have to be seated. The very next day I went to the concert and convinced everyone in my row and the row in front of us to stand and dance during a song and it created a wave like affect. Everyone was dancing and they couldn’t stop us all. So f— you O2 Arena!”

He last ate Corn Pops during that 1999 commercial shoot. “I will never eat Corn Pops again.”

He loved Jesse’s awkward dinner with Walt and Skyler just as much as you did. (And it was one of our five best Jesse episodes.) “I have so many favorites, but the first thing that comes to mind right now is the infamous dinner scene with Mr. and Mrs. White. I think the glass of water became Jesse’s security blanket in a way and I love that about that scene. But there’s been so many fun scenes to shoot. So anytime I as Jesse Pinkman can release my pent up anger [toward] Walt is always a good time. So the time that Jesse shows up to Walt’s house and thinks that he found on that he poisoned Brock, and he puts a gun to his head. That was a lot of fun.”

Casting directors, take note of Aaron’s next dream jobs. “Hey bitch. anything other than Breaking Bad…I would say It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, or Game of Thrones, or House of Cards. They are so badass and addicting.”

He liked being in a Korn video, but he doesn’t really like Korn. “I actually knew the guys from Korn and they were trying to find this kid to play this character for some time. And finally one of my buddies who worked with Korn asked if I’d be willing to do it. I was a huge fan of the Hughes Brothers who directed the video and I said yes. In regards to being a fan of Korn, they’re really a hit or miss with me, to be honest.”

Wonder Years really holds up, and Jessica Lange is his TV girlfriend. “Right now I’m reliving The Wonder Years from the beginning with my wife and it’s so much better in this day and age. It absolutely lives up to what it was back then. So if you haven’t seen it, get on Netflix and watch it now… bitch. Also there’s my girlfriend on American Horror Story… Jessica Lange and I make eyes through the screen.”

If Aaron was a Star Wars character, which one would he be? “It’s between R2D2 and Chewbacca. Leaning towards Chewbacca… just because I think it would be fun to be that furry and soft.”

You’re going to like the Breaking Bad finale. “I gotta be honest. I never wanted Breaking Bad to end, simply because I’m a huge fan of the show and I didn’t want to be unemployed. But after reading the final 8 episodes and understanding where the writers are going with it. I’m so happy they ended it the way they did and I think all of you will be happy as well. It’s a dark, crazy ride to the final episode but it is a fun one. Yeah, bitch.”