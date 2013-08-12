Katy Perry's 'Roar' sounds an awful lot like Sara Bareilles' 'Brave,' says the Internet

Over the weekend, Katy Perry’s new single “Roar” leaked early and gave the world its first taste of Perry’s upcoming album Prism. In a lot of ways, it sounds like a pretty basic girl-power anthem that could be sung by just about anybody.

Or actually recorded by just about anybody. Twitter quickly blew up with tweets saying the song had more than a little bit in common with Sara Bareilles’ recent single “Brave.” A helpful amateur even put together a mashup of the two:

http://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/104912566

It’s pretty clear that Perry has at least heard Bareilles’ tune, since she tweeted about it three months ago. “Brave” and “Roar” have no overlapping co-writers, though it should be noted that both just sort of sound like fun. tunes (which makes sense in the case of “Brave”—it was co-written by the band’s guitarist Jack Antonoff).

One thing “Brave” does not have that “Roar” does? An emoticon-heavy lyric video just released this morning. (It was also just announced that she’ll be performing the song at the VMAs on Aug. 25.) Get a peek into Perry’s morning text and tweet routine: