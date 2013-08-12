Kris Jenner defends her right to 'have nice things' against Obama

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Kris Jenner is unhappy with the leader of the free world.

Recently, when President Barack Obama was interviewed by David Blum of Kindle, he mentioned that the idea of the American Dream has shifted. “There was not that window into the lifestyles of the rich and famous,” the president said. “Kids weren’t monitoring every day what Kim Kardashian was wearing, or where Kanye West was going on vacation, and thinking that somehow that was the mark of success.”

Momma K was none-too-happy about her daughter and the father of her granddaughter being singled out as examples of extreme fame and wealth (you’d think she would love that, right?). She took to her new talk show to respond to Obama, because clearly he’s a fan.

“I wasn’t aware that we could only set the bar so high, and that we could only dream so big,” Jenner said. “I was taught, dream big, work hard — and you could have whatever you wanted.

“Well, Kanye West, first of all, doesn’t go on vacation,” she continued. “Kim Kardashian is the hardest-working young lady in the world. She never sleeps; she never stops; she never slows down and [she] works so hard for what she’s got.”

Then she goes on to explain how beneficial she and her offspring are to the economy — because their empire of fame employs hundreds. (We thank you, our noble benefactors, for this tiny morsel of generosity.) Jenner also points out that the president has an even bigger house than she does! She calls being the president of a nation rife with problems and discontent a “wonderful fabulous life.” She also doesn’t think it’s a bad thing that her family wants to do their best (at what exactly?) and “have nice things.”

Is she totally oblivious, or is she just really terrible? Watch the clip and decide for yourself: