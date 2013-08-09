Sound Bites: August 16/23, 2013

Memorable lines from ''Big Brother,'' ''Chelsea Lately,'' and more

”F—in’ eternity? Couldn’t you just ask me to go to the movies with you next week?” —Sookie (Anna Paquin), reacting to the proposal from Warlow (Rob Kazinsky), on True Blood

”Anxiety, nightmares, and a nervous breakdown. There’s only so many traumas a person can withstand before they take to the streets and start screaming.” —Jasmine (Cate Blanchett), to her sister’s children over pizza, in Blue Jasmine

”Just sit there, shut up, and look semi-pretty.” —Amanda, dissing whiny fellow contestant Jessie, on Big Brother

”I haven’t really played Doctor Who since I was 9 in the playground.” —Peter Capaldi, after it was announced that he would join the Doctor Who franchise as the Twelfth Doctor

”I think everybody will be satisfied with the ending…where we all hug it out.” —Bryan Cranston, joking about the Breaking Bad finale, at the Television Critics Association press tour

”I’m just excited that Kristen Stewart finally showed some emotion.” —Lindsay Lohan, mocking the Twilight star after Stewart had a heated run-in with paparazzi, on Chelsea Lately

”I’m more worried about the eyebrows than having to tuck my wiener down with duct tape.” —Neil Patrick Harris, on playing a transgender woman in Broadway’s upcoming Hedwig and the Angry Inch, on Conan

”You know all that makeup sex we had? That was actually breakup sex.” —Terrence (Mehcad Brooks), to Sheera (Kate Miner), on Necessary Roughness