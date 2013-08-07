'Hunger Games' producers nab rights to 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Crazy Rich Asians, Kevin Kwan’s best-selling comedic novel about an American-born Chinese woman who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s billionaire family, is heading to the big screen. Nina Jacobson’s Color Force, which produces The Hunger Games films, landed the book’s feature-film rights. “Crazy Rich Asians is that immersive page turner I am constantly searching for but so rarely find,” said Jacobson, in a statement. “Kevin’s writing took me into a world I’d never seen or imagined and got me so invested in the romance at the heart of it that I could not put the book down until I saw whether or not they made it. This novel represents an enormous opportunity for Color Force to tell a universal story to a global audience.”

In the novel, Nick brings Rachel home to meet his family, a nerve-wracking courtship ritual for any couple, but one that is complicated further when Rachel is confronted by his family’s opulent wealth and their over-the-top behavior. “It’s a story of three families and Nick is really at the nucleus of it,” Kwan told EW in June. “[Rachel] is our guide, our guide being that we are these western readers entering this new world. Even though she is Chinese, she is American. She thinks she knows what it’s all about, and then she goes into this world and discovers that all of her misconceptions and all of her perceived ideas of Asia are challenged.”