Shailene Woodley

Toward the end of her five-year run on ABC Family’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Woodley surprised everyone when she held her ground opposite George Clooney, playing his emotionally raw daughter in Alexander Payne’s The Descendants. The 21-year-old is now one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses, locking up plum lead roles in Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars — both promising films based on best-selling books. In the meantime, she’s drawing raves in the indie The Spectacular Now. ”It’s definitely overwhelming,” she says of her newfound fame. ”I’d be lying if I said it was always easy, being in five places at once.”

Best Career Advice ”George and Alexander both told me this: You can make a bad movie from a good script, but you can’t make a good movie from a bad one. It’s true. The script is everything.”

Career Bucket List ”I would love to work with Danny Boyle and Cameron Crowe. I’d also love to do a movie like Into the Wild. It was so gorgeous.”

The Future Woodley imagines a lifestyle far from the industry grind. ”I see myself living in Hawaii and working at a fruit stand,” she says with a laugh. ”And maybe making a movie every now and then.”