Newbery Medal-winner Kate DiCamillo’s (The Tale of Despereaux, Because of Winn-Dixie) new book is almost here… and this one involves a superhero squirrel.

Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures tells the story of a squirrel (Ulysses) that never saw the vaccum cleaner coming. Luckily, cynical Flora Belle Buckman steps in to save him from a rather tragic death. What neither can predict is that squirrel Ulysses has been born anew, with powers of strength and flight — and that Flora will be changed too, as she discovers the possibility of hope.

“I set out to tell the story of a vacuum cleaner and a squirrel,” DiCamillo said in a release. “I ended up writing a book about superheroes, cynics, poetry, love, giant donuts, little shepherdess lamps, and how we are all working to find our way home. Seal blubber!”

Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures will be released Sept. 24.