'Saving Mr. Banks': Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson in new poster

By Hillary Busis
Updated July 29, 2013 at 01:44 PM EDT

Saving Mr. Banks

type
  • Movie
Where to watch

And, evidently, so does Mickey Mouse.

This new poster for Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks literally illustrates the film’s central conflict: the struggle between Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers (Emma Thompson), who was firmly against the notion of turning her masterpiece into a feature film, and Walt Disney (Tom Hanks), who spent years trying to persuade her to change her mind. Spoiler alert: Disney won.

(Extra spoiler alert: Travers despised the Disney version of Poppins, especially its original songs and animated sequences; she agreed to let Cameron Mackintosh adapt it into a stage musical only if he promised to allow only English-born writers onto its creative team.)

The film premieres in limited release Dec. 13 and in wide release Dec. 20. Check out the trailer below.

Episode Recaps

Saving Mr. Banks

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 120 minutes
director
Where to watch
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com