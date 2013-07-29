'Saving Mr. Banks': Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson in new poster

Image zoom

And, evidently, so does Mickey Mouse.

This new poster for Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks literally illustrates the film’s central conflict: the struggle between Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers (Emma Thompson), who was firmly against the notion of turning her masterpiece into a feature film, and Walt Disney (Tom Hanks), who spent years trying to persuade her to change her mind. Spoiler alert: Disney won.

(Extra spoiler alert: Travers despised the Disney version of Poppins, especially its original songs and animated sequences; she agreed to let Cameron Mackintosh adapt it into a stage musical only if he promised to allow only English-born writers onto its creative team.)

The film premieres in limited release Dec. 13 and in wide release Dec. 20. Check out the trailer below.