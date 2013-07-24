Childish Gambino gives away awesome new song 'Centipede': Hear it here

Here’s the bad news, Community fans: Though he will be appearing on the unlikely fifth season of Community, Donald Glover isn’t going to be around as much. But the good news is that part of the reason he is stepping back is so he can focus on his music career as rapper Childish Gambino.

Glover has been steadily showing up on tracks and releasing new music since his debut album, Camp, dropped in 2011 (his Royalty mixtape was one of the best of 2012, and not just because it featured the rap debut of Tina Fey), but he’s got a proper follow-up coming out soon, and he just made a track called “Centipede” available as a free download.

“Centipede” is a pretty nutty track, opening with some a cappella scatting before giving way to a spacey beat built around a chunky piano riff and Glover’s confident delivery. From a performance standpoint, Childish Gambino is all the things we love about Kanye West without all the messianic self-aggrandizing. Give “Centipede” a listen (and download it gratis) below:

http://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/101341551

Look for Childish Gambino’s new album—as well as new episodes of the Troy Brown-lite Community—this fall.

Read More on EW.com:

Donald Glover: Is the ‘Community’ Star the Next Kanye West?

Tina Fey makes her rap debut on Childish Gambino’s new mixtape ‘Royalty’