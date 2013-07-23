Royal Baby: 100 names to choose from!

The Royal Baby isn't even a day old, and it's already more popular than you, loser. According to Facebook data, there were over 1 million interactions based around Royal Baby chatter yesterday… and that's 1 million interactions in the first hour of the newborn monarch's life.

But let's get down to brass tacks here: What the heck are we going to call the pint-sized potentate, who will be King of England someday far in the future when you and everyone you know has passed away into dust and ruin? Based on the UK Facebook buzz yesterday, ten names have emerged as the most popular choices, among people who have no decision in the matter and should probably spend more time focusing on their own family. The top ten names are:

1. George

2. James

3. Louis

4. Henry

5. Philip

6. Richard

7. Daniel

8. Andrew

9. Arthur

10. Spencer

So basically, the list mostly comes down to "names of other Kings you've heard of," with #10 as the awwww-inducing nostalgia dark horse ("Spencer" being dearly departed Grandma Diana's surname.) Now, those names are all pretty good. But clearly, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge could use a few more suggestions in the name box. Forthwith, EW's own list of 100 Names For the Royal Baby. Put your own in the comments: William and Kate are probably reading, for all you know!

1. Edmund

2. Edgar

3. Æthelred

4. Robb

5. Robward

6. Cedric

7. Ralph

9. Larry Potter

10. Hermioner (male form of "Hermione")

11. Stuart Sutcliffe

13. Scaramanga

14. Napoleon

15. Emperor Napoleon

16. Dianer (male form of "Diana")

17. O. Henry

18. Henry IV, Part II

19. Henry V Origins: Before Agincourt

20. Downton

21. Abbey

24. The Master

25. King, the King (so his full name is "King King, the King")

26. Kong

27. Koopa

29. Alexander

30. 'Xander (with apostrophe!)

31. Madison

32. Wisconsin

33. Captain Britain

32. Colonel Wales

33. Rear Admiral Scotland

34. Midshipman Northern Ireland

35. Keats

36. Shelley

37. Percy

29. Simon Belmont

30. Vlad

31. Thad

32. Chad

33. Brad

34. Lad

35. Lancelot

36. Fancelot

37. Camelot

39. North

40. Elizabert (male form of "Elizabeth")

41. Anthony

42. Anfernee

43. Moon Unit

44. Prince Michael III

45. Cambridge (so someday he'll be known as "Cambridge, Duke of Cambridge")

46. Duke (so someday he'll be known as "Duke Duke," and then "King Duke.")

48. Quicksilver

49. Quiksilver

50. 'Silver (with apostrophe!)

51. Silvio

52. Grizzly Adams

53. Bucky

54. Bucky Buckingham

55. Bucky "Buck Wild" Buckingham

56. Bronco Billy

59. Lear

60. Titus Andronicus

62. Tytus, with a Y

63. Tytys, with two Ys

64. Sherlock

65. Holmes

67. Benedict Cumberbatch II

68. Cumberbatch

69. Cumberholmes

70. Cumbergump

71. Cumberpotter

72. Cumbercumber

73. Kal-El

74. Clark

75. Cumberclark

76. Nemo

77. Brigadier

78. Abercromby

79. Abercrombie

80. Abyrcromby

81. Adam

82. Adam Warlock

83. David

84. Beckham

85. Hambeck

86. Clambake

87. Rooney

88. Joffrey (HAHAHA but f'reals good name right?)

89. J. R. R.

91. T.S.

92. J.K.

94. Shakespeare II

95. Shakespeare IV, Part 2

96. Thanos

98. Rattenborough

99. Zoltar, Lord of the Quickening