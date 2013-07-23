Royal Baby: 100 names to choose from!
The Royal Baby isn't even a day old, and it's already more popular than you, loser. According to Facebook data, there were over 1 million interactions based around Royal Baby chatter yesterday… and that's 1 million interactions in the first hour of the newborn monarch's life.
But let's get down to brass tacks here: What the heck are we going to call the pint-sized potentate, who will be King of England someday far in the future when you and everyone you know has passed away into dust and ruin? Based on the UK Facebook buzz yesterday, ten names have emerged as the most popular choices, among people who have no decision in the matter and should probably spend more time focusing on their own family. The top ten names are:
1. George
2. James
3. Louis
4. Henry
5. Philip
6. Richard
7. Daniel
8. Andrew
9. Arthur
10. Spencer
So basically, the list mostly comes down to "names of other Kings you've heard of," with #10 as the awwww-inducing nostalgia dark horse ("Spencer" being dearly departed Grandma Diana's surname.) Now, those names are all pretty good. But clearly, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge could use a few more suggestions in the name box. Forthwith, EW's own list of 100 Names For the Royal Baby. Put your own in the comments: William and Kate are probably reading, for all you know!
1. Edmund
2. Edgar
3. Æthelred
4. Robb
5. Robward
6. Cedric
7. Ralph
8. Harry Potter
9. Larry Potter
10. Hermioner (male form of "Hermione")
11. Stuart Sutcliffe
13. Scaramanga
14. Napoleon
15. Emperor Napoleon
16. Dianer (male form of "Diana")
17. O. Henry
18. Henry IV, Part II
19. Henry V Origins: Before Agincourt
20. Downton
21. Abbey
23. The Doctor
24. The Master
25. King, the King (so his full name is "King King, the King")
26. Kong
27. Koopa
28. Leonidas
29. Alexander
30. 'Xander (with apostrophe!)
31. Madison
32. Wisconsin
33. Captain Britain
32. Colonel Wales
33. Rear Admiral Scotland
34. Midshipman Northern Ireland
35. Keats
36. Shelley
37. Percy
38. Frankenstein
29. Simon Belmont
30. Vlad
31. Thad
32. Chad
33. Brad
34. Lad
35. Lancelot
36. Fancelot
37. Camelot
38. Richard Burton
39. North
40. Elizabert (male form of "Elizabeth")
41. Anthony
42. Anfernee
43. Moon Unit
44. Prince Michael III
45. Cambridge (so someday he'll be known as "Cambridge, Duke of Cambridge")
46. Duke (so someday he'll be known as "Duke Duke," and then "King Duke.")
47. Duke Nukem
48. Quicksilver
49. Quiksilver
50. 'Silver (with apostrophe!)
51. Silvio
52. Grizzly Adams
53. Bucky
54. Bucky Buckingham
55. Bucky "Buck Wild" Buckingham
56. Bronco Billy
57. Forrest Gump
58. Michael Clayton
59. Lear
60. Titus Andronicus
61. Titus Welliver
62. Tytus, with a Y
63. Tytys, with two Ys
64. Sherlock
65. Holmes
67. Benedict Cumberbatch II
68. Cumberbatch
69. Cumberholmes
70. Cumbergump
71. Cumberpotter
72. Cumbercumber
73. Kal-El
74. Clark
75. Cumberclark
76. Nemo
77. Brigadier
78. Abercromby
79. Abercrombie
80. Abyrcromby
81. Adam
82. Adam Warlock
83. David
84. Beckham
85. Hambeck
86. Clambake
87. Rooney
88. Joffrey (HAHAHA but f'reals good name right?)
89. J. R. R.
90. George R. R.
91. T.S.
92. J.K.
93. Shakespeare
94. Shakespeare II
95. Shakespeare IV, Part 2
96. Thanos
97. Attenborough
98. Rattenborough
99. Zoltar, Lord of the Quickening
100. Steve
