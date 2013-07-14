'Falling Skies' '2nd Watch': Wil Wheaton, Doug Jones on latest episode

Falling Skies followed up last week’s intense culmination of the “evil Hal” storyline with an episode that cut back and forth between the citizens of Charleston and the Masons on their search for Anne and Lexi. In the latest 2nd Watch, the Wil Wheaton-hosted talk show about Falling Skies, Doug Jones (Cochise), Stephen Collins (President Hathaway), and executive producer Greg Beeman discuss the most recent developments on the TNT sci-fi series.

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read on if you don’t want to find out what happened on tonight’s episode of Falling Skies, “The Pickett Line.”

In “The Pickett Line,” while Tom Mason and his sons clash with a backwoods family trying to survive, things get chaotic in Charleston: Pope is stirring up trouble, the return of President Hathaway and Cochise is shaking up the balance of political power in Charleston, and more revelations about the massive Vohm weapon is raising questions about just how the human race can possibly survive. Most shocking of all is Lourdes’ assassination of the President and the reveal that she has not just one but at least a dozen or so alien eye-worms crawling around inside her.

Check out the newest episode of 2nd Watch below to see Jones and Collins discuss their experience working together, learn how Seychelle Gabriel (Lourdes) responded to the news of her character’s murderous turn, and more.

TNT’s Falling Skies airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.