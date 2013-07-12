Also hitting Comic-Con

Veronica Mars 2014 TBA

Kristen Bell heads back to Neptune, Calif., for a Kickstarter-funded big-screen extension of the cult 2004-07 TV show.

Insidious: Chapter 2 Sept. 13

Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne return for a film that director James Wan describes as a ”direct continuation” of 2011’s spook show.

Metallica Through the Never Sept. 27

The IMAX 3-D performance film splices together footage of the James Hetfield-led metal band with scripted surrealistic scenes of Dane DeHaan (Chronicle) as a roadie sent to a riotous city.

Escape Plan Oct. 18

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger play inmates trying to break out of a maximum-security prison designed by Stallone’s character.

Seventh Son Jan. 17, 2014

A magic-wielding master (Jeff Bridges) and his young charge (Ben Barnes) face off against a vengeful witch played by Julianne Moore.

The Lego Movie Feb. 7, 2014

In a CG adventure, an ordinary plastic Lego dude (Chris Pratt) is recruited to help stop the evil President Business (Will Ferrell) from taking over the world.

RoboCop Feb. 7, 2014

The Killing‘s Joel Kinnaman patrols future Detroit as the crime-busting cyborg in a remake of Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 sci-fi classic.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman March 7, 2014

Step into the time-traveling WABAC machine with Ty Burrell, as the voice of the smartest dog in the world, and his boy, Sherman (Max Charles), in a CG reboot of the 1950s-60s cartoon.

Godzilla May 16, 2014

Co-screenwriter Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) and director Gareth Edwards (Monsters) promise a heavy-duty take on the classic Japan-mashing creature.