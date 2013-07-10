Zach Braff helps out in adorable proposal
In between his busy schedule of funding films with Kickstarter and preparing for a role on Broadway, former Scrubs star Zach Braff took some time to help a fan propose to his girlfriend.
While some people orchestrate epic productions or choreographed lip-dubs, singer-songwriter Matt Hulbert went a different route. Hulbert had his girlfriend Janice sit in front of a computer to watch a homemade video he made with some family and friends — with a special appearance from Braff.
I don't want to give too much away, but let's just say that Hulbert pretty much nails the whole proposal thing. Check it out below:
Hulbert contacted Braff through the actor's Kickstarter campaign for Wish I Was Here, and he kills it with his commentary: "Let's be honest, you're never gonna score anyone else this hot." Then he goes ahead and quotes Queen B. Pretty epic. Also epic? Hulbert's sweet song playing in the background (man are those lyrics heartbreaking).
So what do you think, PopWatchers? Is this sweet or what?
