This Week's Cover: First look at 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' and Comic-Con

The Amazing Spider-Man Close Streaming Options

Everyone’s favorite web-slinger will soon be swinging back into theaters. The Amazing Spider-Man 2, directed by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, graces the cover of this week’s Entertainment Weekly. When we visited the NYC set of the film — slated for release on May 2, 2014 — there was a palpable feeling of excitement and confidence as the cast and crew prepared to wrap production. “You can feel it,” says Webb. “People aren’t scared. With the first one I felt it was important to retell that origin story. But that was kind of brutal because people were so familiar with it. Now that the origin story is done? We’re off to the races. It’s incredibly liberating.”

The details of what happens in this sequel are heavily guarded, but here’s what we do know: Spider-Man’s main foe will be the terrifying (and very blue) Electro, played by Jamie Foxx. (The Oscar winner says he leapt at the chance to play a comic-book bad guy: “To get to be the villain and get to say all the cool stuff? Of course!”) But that’s not all Peter Parker will grapple with. He’s grappling with the mystery of his parents’ death, his ongoing romance with Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and his close but complicated relationship with Oscorp founder Norman Osborn (Chris Cooper) and his son, Harry (Dane DeHaan).

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 leads off EW’s cover package devoted to the annual geek-culture love-in known as Comic-Con, landing in San Diego July 18-21. We have previews of some of the coolest entries at the festival, including exclusive looks at Ender’s Game, the upcoming remake of Carrie starring Chloe Grace Moretz, and BBC America’s cult sci-fi series Orphan Black — all of which earned bonus covers that you can see below. So get your copy today!

For more on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and all of EW‘s Comic-Con coverage, pick up the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands Friday July 11.

Image zoom Credit: Lewis Jacobs/NBC

Image zoom Credit: Lewis Jacobs/NBC

Image zoom Credit: Lewis Jacobs/NBC