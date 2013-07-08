Willow Smith returns with 'Summer Fling' video: Watch it here

While father Will and brother Jaden were off hanging with giant bird creatures and making choices about fear, Willow Smith got back to the business of her supposedly on-hiatus singing career.

Even though she’s only 12 years old and has yet to put out an album, Smith has already one legitimate hit (2010’s “Whip My Hair,” which peaked at no. 11 on the Hot 100) and several lesser singles (“21st Century Girl,” the Nicki Minaj-featuring “Fireball,” “I Am Me”).

Now, after dipping her toe in again with January’s “Sugar and Spice,” she’s back with “Summer Fling.” The track, released under the name Melodic Chaotic (a duo consisting of Smith and a producer named MVSIC), is all Drake vibes and robo-bleats, and the video is full of questionable hair choices and trampolines. Watch it below.

Is the song and video a little off-putting, considering Smith’s age? Is she really having a summer fling at 12?

It’s almost the inverse of her father’s lyric on “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” when he raps, “It’s for the look, I don’t light it” about a cigar. I always thought, “Come on, you’re a grown-ass man, and you’re allowed to enjoy a stogie every once in a while.” But in the case of Smith, I can’t help but think, “You are too young for all of this, except for the parts involving Super Soakers.”

Anyway, Smith’s debut album Knees and Elbows is Chinese Democracy-level delayed, but then again, she shouldn’t be in any rush to get it done.

What do you think of “Summer Fling”? Toss your thoughts in the comment pool below.

