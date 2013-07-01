'Walking Dead': Epic season 4 poster

James Hibberd
July 01, 2013 at 05:24 PM EDT

The Walking Dead

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Horror, Thriller
run date
10/31/10
performer
Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus
broadcaster
AMC
seasons
9

AMC has just unveiled the first The Walking Dead season 4 teaser poster (link below), which will be displayed as a banner at Comic-Con in San Diego later this month. The image has Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) front and center, while Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) — on a horse! — fight off a sea of walkers. Everybody has their weapon of choice. The full image with all the characters is too epic for a mere blog, so here’s a link to the complete full-size image. The Walking Dead returns to AMC this October.

