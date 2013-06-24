Jerry Seinfeld test-drives a new post-office bit, is obsessed with 'Moneyball' - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee type Web Series

During EW’s long conversation with Jerry Seinfeld about the art of comedy and how that obsession became the web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld talked a lot about the fact that most great comedy comes from irritation, and that all the greats have the ability to spin that sense of annoyance into something hilarious.

So what is currently bothering Seinfeld? The post office. Specifically, the silliness of their conveyances and the cost of stamps. “Stop going up a penny on the stamps,” he said. “Just make it a dollar, and if there’s any profit, get yourself some pants and a real car.”

In addition to the postal service, Seinfeld is also currently obsessed with the movie Moneyball. “Any time I get some free time, I just play it and sit and watch it over and over,” Seinfeld said.

Check out his whole in-development post office bit as well as his thoughts on Moneyball below.

You can get a fresh blast of Seinfeld every Thursday, which is when the new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee premiere on Crackle and on the show’s official website. So far, this new season has seen Jerry driving and snacking with Sarah Silverman and David Letterman, and his adventures with Seth Meyers, Chris Rock, Don Rickles, and Gad Elmaleh are still to come. And of course, be sure to check out the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, which features a breakdown of the philosophy behind Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in Seinfeld’s own words.

Read more:

Jerry Seinfeld names his favorite funny movies – EXCLUSIVE VIDEO