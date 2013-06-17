Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock takes EW's Personality Test -- VIDEO

By Mandi Bierly
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:05 PM EDT
Advertisement

The Bachelorette

type
  • TV Show
network
  • ABC
genre

It’s not turning out to be an easy journey for Desiree Hartsock on ABC’s The Bachelorette. Lucky for her, our EW Pop Culture Personality Test is pretty painless. Watch hers below, and find out which TV show the love of her life will have to enjoy.

Read more:

Kristen Baldwin’s ‘Bachelorette’ recaps

Chris Harrison’s weekly ‘Bachelorette’ blogs

‘Before Midnight’ stars Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke takes the EW Pop Culture Personality Test — VIDEO

Episode Recaps

The Bachelorette

Chris Harrison hosts the romantic reality competition series in which one single woman searches for her future husband amid a sea of studs. Will you accept this rose?
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 14
episodes
  • 159
rating
genre
creator
  • Mike Fleiss
network
  • ABC
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com