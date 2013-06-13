Kate Middleton's (boat not baby) christening, Galliano apologizes on Charlie Rose, and more

Making one of her final appearances before going on maternity leave, Duchess Catherine formally christened the Royal Princess cruise ship wearing a Dalmatian-print dress. [Huffington Post]

Watch disgraced designer John Galliano apologize for the anti-Semitic rant that led to his firing from Dior in 2011 during the hour-long interview on Charlie Rose that aired last night. [Refinery 29]

Think Daenerys Targarne’s braids on Game of Thrones are a hair do? Find out how to re-create the Mother of Dragons’ best hairstyles. [StyleWatch]

The global merchandising arm of Universal Music Group has won the right to oversee sales of all Beatles merchandise in North America. [THR]

See how Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra continues to influence the fashion and beauty industries 50 years after the movie was released. [Time]

The real-life teens who inspired Sofia Coppola’s new film The Bling Ring robbed Rachel Bilson five times because alleged ringleader Rachel Lee liked the actress’ style. [The Cut]

