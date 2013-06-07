The Lonely Island Guys Riff On Their New Album

”3-WAY (THE GOLDEN RULE)” FEAT. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE AND LADY GAGA

Akiva Schaffer We’ve done three songs with him, so now it’s more like just hanging out.

Jorma Taccone He can do anything. He’s frustratingly talented.

Andy Samberg But can he fly?

Taccone If anyone could, it’d be that dude. He’d be like, ”Peace out, guys!” and just fly out the window.

”GO KINDERGARTEN” FEAT. ROBYN

Taccone There have been a lot of demanding songs in the club — a lot of people demanding you do things, and this was the natural conclusion.

Samberg We’ve been huge Robyn fans for a long time. I met her when she did SNL and hung out with her. [We got a lot of guests] that way, because we’d have them trapped in 30 Rock. We’re like [in commanding tone], ”Just come in our office and record!”

”I F—ED MY AUNT” FEAT. T-PAIN

Taccone The beat just kind of put us in that headspace. It’s whimsical! You think back to nostalgic things from your childhood, like f—ing your aunt.

Samberg But we do want to clear the air: We never actually talk about f—ing our aunts; it’s much more a joke about song structure and storytelling.

”SEMICOLON” FEAT. SOLANGE

Taccone Hashtag rap is such a thing now. One of my favorite examples is when R. Kelly sang, ”Girl, you can call on me — semicolon — Apple phone.” Though to be fair, it should actually be a colon. We’ve heard back from grammarians [about this] more than any other song.

Schaffer We considered making it ”colon” the whole way through, but then everyone will think it’s about your physical colon.

Samberg Watching Solange stack harmonies and come up with vocal ideas was really impressive.

Schaffer Super impressive.

Samberg Also, I think it’s the first and last time she will sing the words young squire.

”DIAPER MONEY”

Taccone

It was inevitable for us, because our lives have become so much more adult.

Schaffer Plus the rap game has gotten more adult.

Samberg Yeah, some people are getting on their suit and tie. They’re on their grown-man s—. And we’re on our diaper money.

Taccone Jay-Z wears his button-ups now. And it’s true for us too. We’ve grown up with the rap game.

Samberg ”As the rap game ages, so doth the frap game.” If it’s not resonating with really young people now, it will!