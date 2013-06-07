Crazy Rich Asians

Stephan Lee
June 07, 2013 at 04:00 AM EDT

Crazy Rich Asians (Book)

type
Book
genre
Fiction
author
Kevin Kwan
We gave it a B+

The title of Kwan’s deliciously decadent debut, Crazy Rich Asians, works on two levels: It’s about Asians who are crazy rich, and rich Asians who happen to be crazy. Rachel, an American-born Chinese (ABC), has no idea what to expect when she visits Singapore to meet her boyfriend Nick’s multibillionaire family. There, she discovers mind-blowing opulence — next season’s couture, palatial properties, million-dollar shopping sprees — and the over-the-top bad behavior that comes with it. At times Kwan can’t decide whether to criticize the luxe life or just let us drool over it, but this 48-karat beach read is crazy fun. B+

