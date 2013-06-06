'Game of Thrones' author George R. R. Martin on 'Conan'

And they’re only making him stronger!!

Four days after the fact, even the Game of Thrones fans who knew Sunday’s Red Wedding was on the horizon are still trying to recover from seeing it in all its gory glory. As for those who had no idea what was in store for Robb, Catelyn, and Talisa? Forget about it. The reaction videos prove that they may never be the same.

And now the man who single-handedly murdered an entire army has had a chance to see firsthand what his words have wreaked — courtesy of Conan O’Brien.

George, I think I speak for every Song of Ice and Fire fan when I say this: It’s great to see you on Conan. Now, stop doing TV appearances and write the damn book.

