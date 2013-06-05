Paris Jackson hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt
Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s 15-year-old daughter, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital early Wednesday morning following an apparent suicide attempt, People writes.
A rep from the L.A. County Fire Department tells the magazine that paramedics responded to a 911 call “regarding a possible overdose” at 1:27 a.m. today. According to TMZ, there were also “multiple cuts” on one of Jackson’s wrists. The website also quotes a source “closely connected to Paris” who says that the aspiring actress has attempted suicide in the past, but “this was far more serious” than her previous attempt.
Jackson’s mother Debbie Rowe confirmed the incident with Entertainment Tonight, saying that her daughter has had “a lot going on [lately]” — as evidenced by a pair of cryptic tweets written shortly before she was hospitalized.
