'Two and a Half Men' season 11 to feature daughter of Charlie Harper

Greg Gayne
Emily Rome
May 29, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT

Two and a Half Men

type
TV Show
Current Status
Pending
seasons
9
run date
09/22/03
performer
Jon Cryer, Charlie Sheen, Conchata Ferrell, Marin Hinkle, Angus T. Jones, Melanie Lynskey, Holland Taylor
broadcaster
CBS
genre
Comedy

With the ‘half’ of Two and a Half Men off the cast of the CBS sitcom, there’s room for a new character when the show returns this fall without Angus T. Jones as a series regular. That new role will be Charlie Harper’s long-lost daughter. Deadline first reported the news.

Yep, perpetual bachelor Charlie Harper managed to spawn an offspring sometime before he kicked the bucket. The daughter, in her late teens or early 20s, will show up at Walden Schmidt’s (Ashton Kutcher) home, saying she’s looking for the house’s previous owner, her father. She’ll eventually move in with Walden and her uncle Alan Harper (Jon Cryer).

The new daughter character comes two years after Kutcher’s role replaced Charlie Sheen. Two and a Half Men‘s 11th season premieres this fall in a new timeslot, Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. The role has not yet been cast.

