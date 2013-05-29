'Two and a Half Men' season 11 to feature daughter of Charlie Harper

type TV Show Current Status Pending seasons 9 run date 09/22/03 performer Jon Cryer, Charlie Sheen, Conchata Ferrell, Marin Hinkle, Angus T. Jones, Melanie Lynskey, Holland Taylor broadcaster CBS genre Comedy

With the ‘half’ of Two and a Half Men off the cast of the CBS sitcom, there’s room for a new character when the show returns this fall without Angus T. Jones as a series regular. That new role will be Charlie Harper’s long-lost daughter. Deadline first reported the news.

Yep, perpetual bachelor Charlie Harper managed to spawn an offspring sometime before he kicked the bucket. The daughter, in her late teens or early 20s, will show up at Walden Schmidt’s (Ashton Kutcher) home, saying she’s looking for the house’s previous owner, her father. She’ll eventually move in with Walden and her uncle Alan Harper (Jon Cryer).

The new daughter character comes two years after Kutcher’s role replaced Charlie Sheen. Two and a Half Men‘s 11th season premieres this fall in a new timeslot, Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. The role has not yet been cast.

