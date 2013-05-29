'Human Centipede 3' casts Oscar nominee

Jeff R. Bottari/Getty Images
Clark Collis
May 29, 2013 at 03:37 PM EDT

The Dark Knight actor Eric Roberts has been cast in Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence). Franchise producer Ilona Six confirmed that the star, who was Oscar-nominated for playing an escaped convict in 1985’s Runaway Train, will appear in the third film of the notorious horror series.

Roberts’ other notable credits include 1983’s Star 80, the following year’s The Pope of Greenwich Village, and The Expendables. Six also confirmed that Tommy “Tiny” Lister (Friday), Robert LaSardo (Death Race), and former porn actress (and former Charlie Sheen paramour) Bree Olson will make their Centipede debuts in the movie. They join a cast that already features returning villains Dieter Laser and Laurence R. Harvey and the series’ writer-director Tom Six.

The Human Centipede is, of course, the infamous and much-parodied franchise in which people are, let us say, affixed together to form a single alimentary canal. The third movie is currently being shot in California and will reportedly feature a 500-person centipede.

