'Human Centipede 3' casts Oscar nominee

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 164 minutes Wide Release Date 07/20/12 performer Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman director Christopher Nolan distributor Warner Bros. genre Drama, Action Adventure, Crime

The Dark Knight actor Eric Roberts has been cast in Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence). Franchise producer Ilona Six confirmed that the star, who was Oscar-nominated for playing an escaped convict in 1985’s Runaway Train, will appear in the third film of the notorious horror series.

Roberts’ other notable credits include 1983’s Star 80, the following year’s The Pope of Greenwich Village, and The Expendables. Six also confirmed that Tommy “Tiny” Lister (Friday), Robert LaSardo (Death Race), and former porn actress (and former Charlie Sheen paramour) Bree Olson will make their Centipede debuts in the movie. They join a cast that already features returning villains Dieter Laser and Laurence R. Harvey and the series’ writer-director Tom Six.

The Human Centipede is, of course, the infamous and much-parodied franchise in which people are, let us say, affixed together to form a single alimentary canal. The third movie is currently being shot in California and will reportedly feature a 500-person centipede.

Read more:

‘Human Centipede’ director Tom Six and star Dieter Laser end legal battle, ‘HC3’ to start filming in May — EXCLUSIVE

‘The Human Centipede’ inspires children’s poem, cute-as-a-button t-shirt design

Why do we want to see movies like ‘The Human Centipede 2’?

‘Human Centipede 2’ director and star on their controversial sequel: ‘It’s NOT a Jennifer Aniston movie!’

‘Human Centipede’: Director Tom Six talks about the sequel, his plan for a threequel, and all those ‘Centipede’ parodies