Third 'Bridget Jones' novel title revealed, plus an excerpt

For her upcoming third outing, Bridget Jones has changed quite a bit — she’s older, living in present-day London, and she’s immersed in texting and social media — but judging from the title of the new book, she’s still having relationship issues. And yes, she’s still keeping a diary.
Knopf has announced that the third Bridget Jones novel by Helen Fielding, coming out Oct. 15, will be called Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, although everyone is keeping tight-lipped about who the “boy” is. The publisher has also released a micro-excerpt:
Are you still mad about Bridget Jones?
