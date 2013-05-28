Third 'Bridget Jones' novel title revealed, plus an excerpt

For her upcoming third outing, Bridget Jones has changed quite a bit — she’s older, living in present-day London, and she’s immersed in texting and social media — but judging from the title of the new book, she’s still having relationship issues. And yes, she’s still keeping a diary.

Knopf has announced that the third Bridget Jones novel by Helen Fielding, coming out Oct. 15, will be called Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, although everyone is keeping tight-lipped about who the “boy” is. The publisher has also released a micro-excerpt:

Wednesday 24 October 2012

11.27 p.m. Just presss d SEND. Iss fineisn’t it?

You see, this is the trouble with the modern world. If it was the days of letter-writing, I would never even have started to find his address, a pen, a piece of paper, an envelope, a stamp, and gone outside at 11.30p.m. to find a postbox. A text is gone at the brush of a fingertip, like a nuclear bomb or exocet missile.

DATING RULE NO: 1

DO NOT TEXT WHEN DRUNK

Are you still mad about Bridget Jones?

