Evan Peters joins 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' as Quiksilver

X-Men: Days of Future Past
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- Wide Release Date
- 07/18/14
- performer
- Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Patrick Stewart
- director
- Bryan Singer
- distributor
- 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
- author
- Simon Kinberg, Matthew Vaughn
- genre
- Action Adventure
Bryan Singer is at it again! The director of the highly anticipated X-Men: Days of Future Past is quickly becoming a social media mastermind. After tweeting out numerous first looks at the cast, Singer’s latest tweet confirmed that Evan Peters will be joining the film as Quiksilver, the super-fast son of Magneto, whose twin sister, Scarlet Witch, can manipulate probability.
It had previously been rumored that Quiksilver would be joining the cast of The Avengers 2, so could X-Men‘s latest addition affect Joss Whedon’s plans? Stay tuned.
Read more:
‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’: Jennifer Lawrence back in blue body paint and not much else — PHOTO
Marvel’s Phase Three: ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Iron Man 4,’ ‘Hulk,’ ‘Inhumans’ or ‘Runaways’ on horizon? — EXCLUSIVE
Comments