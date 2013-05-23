Evan Peters joins 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' as Quiksilver

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
placeholder
Samantha Highfill
May 23, 2013 at 07:23 PM EDT

X-Men: Days of Future Past

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
Wide Release Date
07/18/14
performer
Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Patrick Stewart
director
Bryan Singer
distributor
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
author
Simon Kinberg, Matthew Vaughn
genre
Action Adventure

Bryan Singer is at it again! The director of the highly anticipated X-Men: Days of Future Past is quickly becoming a social media mastermind. After tweeting out numerous first looks at the cast, Singer’s latest tweet confirmed that Evan Peters will be joining the film as Quiksilver, the super-fast son of Magneto, whose twin sister, Scarlet Witch, can manipulate probability.

Before he was an #Avenger, he was just a REALLY fast kid. Thrilled to say #EvanPeters is joining #XMen #DaysOfFuturePast as #Quicksilver.

— Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) May 23, 2013

It had previously been rumored that Quiksilver would be joining the cast of The Avengers 2, so could X-Men‘s latest addition affect Joss Whedon’s plans? Stay tuned.

Read more:

‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’: Jennifer Lawrence back in blue body paint and not much else — PHOTO

Marvel’s Phase Three: ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Iron Man 4,’ ‘Hulk,’ ‘Inhumans’ or ‘Runaways’ on horizon? — EXCLUSIVE

New ‘Wolverine’ trailer: Another deep dive

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now