Evan Peters joins 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' as Quiksilver

type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 07/18/14 performer Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Patrick Stewart director Bryan Singer distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author Simon Kinberg, Matthew Vaughn genre Action Adventure

Bryan Singer is at it again! The director of the highly anticipated X-Men: Days of Future Past is quickly becoming a social media mastermind. After tweeting out numerous first looks at the cast, Singer’s latest tweet confirmed that Evan Peters will be joining the film as Quiksilver, the super-fast son of Magneto, whose twin sister, Scarlet Witch, can manipulate probability.

Before he was an #Avenger, he was just a REALLY fast kid. Thrilled to say #EvanPeters is joining #XMen #DaysOfFuturePast as #Quicksilver. — Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) May 23, 2013

It had previously been rumored that Quiksilver would be joining the cast of The Avengers 2, so could X-Men‘s latest addition affect Joss Whedon’s plans? Stay tuned.

Read more:

‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’: Jennifer Lawrence back in blue body paint and not much else — PHOTO

Marvel’s Phase Three: ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Iron Man 4,’ ‘Hulk,’ ‘Inhumans’ or ‘Runaways’ on horizon? — EXCLUSIVE

New ‘Wolverine’ trailer: Another deep dive