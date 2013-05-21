Will Smith, Jaden Smith rap on 'Letterman' and 'Fallon'

Remember when Men in Black 3 came out last year, and suddenly Will Smith just would not stop performing his old rap hits everywhere he went? (He kept doing it into the fall!)

Well, now that the Fresh Prince has another movie coming out — M. Night Shyamalan’s After Earth — he’s apparently doing the rap thing again. Witness, for example, Smith’s big Late Show entrance last night, which the CBS Orchestra thoughtfully underscored with the strains of “Summertime.” Once he recognized they were playing his song, the movie star couldn’t resist rapping along. And after he noticed that his mic wasn’t capturing his rhymes, Smith also couldn’t resist stealing one of the band’s microphones and starting his verse over from the beginning.

It’s possible that Smith’s performance was more than nostalgia bait. As Smith recently told a reporter at an After Earth junket, he’s been “messing around with Kanye [West]” in a recording studio lately. Yeah, I’d definitely pay money to hear a cross between cuss-free Big Willie Style and angry, raving, swear-filled Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasies.

And if Smith the Elder never cuts another album, at least we’ll have Smith the Younger. Last night, as his father reminded us why we love the ’90s, Will’s son-slash-After–Earth-costar was spitting his own rhymes just six blocks away.

After a ranging Late Night conversation about skateboarding, the movie, and how Jimmy Fallon’s an old man (at least compared to his guest), the Fresh Prince’s heir apparent grabbed a mic and performed a song off his mixtape The Cool Cafe with the Roots. Sample lyrics: “I might be tripping but I’m living how I’m living/I’m 14, I’ll be forgiven/ So forget it bro, I’m moving in.” Guess swagger doesn’t skip a generation.

Follow Hillary on Twitter

Read more:

‘Men in Black 4’: It’s happening

56 Summer Movies We Can’t Wait To See

‘After Earth’ to be released one week earlier