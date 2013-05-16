J.J. Abrams 'Star Wars' suggestions

Jimmy Kimmel Live type TV Show network ABC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Everyone has ideas for the new Star Wars movies! So, when J.J. Abrams stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel thought it might fun to ask the audience for some suggestions for the new sequels.

The first two guys are in costume and both feel strongly that, “Leia and Chewie need to do it!” The second, who we’ll assume works for Kimmel, really deserves our respect. Talking to J.J. Abrams is a nice perk of the job, but not many guys would go so far as wearing Leia’s gold bikini on national TV.

The third “audience member” is Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy. He suggests, “Two hours of Lando and beautiful ladies making love, sweet love, in the galaxy.”

We’ll let you be surprised by the last guy. Fair warning though, he has a rather crude drawing of Leia and Chewie. Watch the video below:

