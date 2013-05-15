James Franco defends 'The Great Gatsby'

Image zoom

The Great Gatsby type Movie

James Franco wrote a piece for Vice where he discussed some of his impressions of Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby. Franco, unlike a lot of critics, liked the music.

He wrote, “The jazz music of the 20s was raw and dangerous, but if Luhrmann had used that music today, it would have been a museum piece—irrelevant to mainstream and high culture alike, because they would’ve already known what’s coming.” He thought the 3D was fine. He thought Luhrmann succeeded at “breath[ing] life into the ephemera and aura of the 20s.” Sadly, there is no talk of wanting to “make love” to Leo’s performance like he wrote about Ryan Gosling’s acting in The Place Beyond the Pines.

Overall, it’s a straightforward piece with some valid arguments– you can read it here— but if you just came for a crazy Franco quote, here is one particularly (and purposefully) silly bit for you:

“Gatsby’s desire is revealed to be that of a 16-year-old boy: not only does he want to win Daisy, he wants to control her affections. It reminds me of my high school relationships, where I tortured girlfriends for getting fingered by other boys when they were freshmen. Just move on, dude.”

At one point he also asks, “Would anyone object to a production of Hamlet in outer space?” to all those Gatsby-purists. Well if everyone loved it when they did it with lions, maybe an outer space production would work.

Read more:

James Franco visits ‘Between Two Ferns,’ interrupted by new Lonely Island song

James Franco wants to ‘make love’ to Ryan Gosling’s performance in ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’

‘The Great Gatsby’ movie review