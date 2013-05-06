Watch the trailer for Eoin Colfer's 'WARP: The Reluctant Assassin' -- EXCLUSIVE

type Book Current Status In Season

Artemis Fowl’s days have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean his creator Eoin Colfer is going anywhere. In fact, he’s got a brand-new hero for you to root for: Riley, the Victorian boy time-traveler and star of Colfer’s forthcoming WARP series, which kicks off on May 7 with The Reluctant Assassin. Check out an exclusive trailer below!

What is WARP, you ask? Why don’t I just let Colfer tell you himself: “WARP, which stands for ‘Witness Anonymous Relocation Program,’ is an action-adventure series full of mayhem, magic, and murder—with a villain to die for. I think of this series as Oliver Twist meets The Matrix.” Consider us sold. Forced to flee to his home for the 21st century with young FBI Agent Chevie Savano, Riley’s pursued by assassin-for-hire Albert Garrick, who will stop at nothing to hunt the poor boy down. Watch the trailer for Book 1:

WARP: The Reluctant Assassin hits shelves on Tuesday.

Read more:

Artemis Fowl: The Last Guardian

‘Artemis Rocks!’, the Artemis Fowl live show, kicks off next week

Artemis Fowl: The Opal Deception