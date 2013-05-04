'SNL': Every 'Fox & Friends' correction

Fox & Friends type TV Show

Once again, Saturday Night Live opened with a sketch that poked fun at Fox News’s Fox & Friends — and ended with a fast-moving scroll that listed a few things the show’s fact-checkers wanted to set straight before going to break. As always, the corrections were topical (“Jason Collins was not turned gay by a Washington Wizard”), totally random (“New York exists outside the mind of Billy Joel”), and everything in between.

Here’s the full list:

Kentucky Derby losers are not turned into Ikea meatballs.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev did not accidentally blow up vowels in his own name.

The chupacabra does not deliver presents on Cinco De Mayo.

President Obama does not want to take away T-shirt guns.

Most women have only two breasts.

The Memphis Grizzlies are not a gay blues band.

Scientology was not founded by I Ron Man.

Bangladesh is not an 80s metal band.

Peaking at ladies’ butts is not a background check.

Actual crows do have feet.

Pot pie is legal in every state.

The California wildfires are not a soccer team.

Jason Collins was not turned gay by a Washington Wizard.

The NRA is not a branch of government.

Foreign visas do not let Russian students go on shopping sprees.

Rick Moranis was never put on death row for shrinking his children.

New York exists outside the mind of Billy Joel.

A French press is not lifting weights with your tongue out.

Lena Dunham is not a girl ventriloquist.

Number 2 pencils are not sad that they lost.

Plan B birth control is not masturbating.

Justin Bieber and Anne Frank were not an item.

President Obama did not just wake up in Mexico.

F.A.A. does not stand for “Fart A**, A**”

Croquettes are not female crocodiles.

Kanye West is not an African American vacation destination.

Syria is not Arabic for “serious.”

Rice and beans are edible. Ricin beans are not.

Casual Friday is not in the Bill of Rights.

Sam Adams was not too drunk to sign the Constitution.

The Gitmo prisoners are not working on their beach bodies.

Force feeding is not how Jedi’s eat.

Kevin Costner does not live in Watertown.

Smurfs are not elected.

Smurfs are not appointed.

Smurfs are cartoons.

Aretha Franklin and Patti Labelle have been in the same room together.

Anytime minutes don’t let you call the future.

4 and 3 aren’t basically the same thing.

Rock beats scissors.

Zach Braff is not the sound a trumpet makes.

Read more:

Zach Galifianakis hosts tonight’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ — Talk about it here!