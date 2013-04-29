Michael Jackson wrongful death lawsuit begins

An attorney for concert giant AEG Live says the company could not have known while promoting comeback concerts that Michael Jackson was using an anesthetic that killed him.

Lawyer Marvin S. Putnam addressed jurors on Monday in opening statements of the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jackson’s mother against AEG.

He says the company didn’t have access to information shared between Jackson and his doctors.

Putnam’s remarks came after Katherine Jackson’s attorney played a song Jackson recorded for his children and detailed the singer’s struggles with addiction throughout his life.

Her lawsuit accuses AEG of failing to properly investigate the doctor who cared for Jackson and was later convicted of causing Jackson’s death with a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol.

Putnam called Jackson an addict and said the company shouldn’t be held responsible for his death.

