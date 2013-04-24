'Smash' finale airs Sunday, May 26

The fat lady has almost certainly sung for Smash — but at least the show’s going out in primetime (if not on a high note).

Earlier this month, NBC moved the ailing Broadway drama from Tuesdays to Saturdays. The network announced today, though, that it plans to air Smash‘s two-hour season — and possibly series — finale on Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET, rather than the previous day.

While Smash fans may take this as an encouraging sign, don’t be fooled — Smash‘s dismal ratings, coupled with its sky-high budget, all but ensure a cancellation. Its Sunday airing — the day before Memorial Day — will also come at the very tail end of finale season, after most network series have already wrapped; Once Upon a Time, Revenge, and Survivor: Caramoan, for instance, all air their finales on May 12.

