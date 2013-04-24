Shailene Woodley faces knives in 'Divergent'

Jaap Buitendijk

Divergent, the highly anticipated adaptation of the first book in Veronica Roth’s best-selling YA series, only recently began filming on location in Chicago. But Shailene Woodley, who stars as heroine Beatrice “Tris” Prior, tells EW that the younger members of the Neil Burger-directed movie — which includes Ashley Judd, Kate Winslet, Theo James and Zoë Kravitz — have already clicked. “It’s a good group,” she says. “We’re hanging out on weekends, celebrating birthdays. Everyone just wants to get to know one another. It’s rare to get a big group together and not have any conflicts. It’s really kind of amazing.”

Divergent takes place in a dystopian future where society is divided up into five factions. In this exclusive photograph, Tris is taking the place of a fellow Dauntless initiate, and must stand still while knives are thrown at her head. “It’s about being selfless and standing up for what’s right,” Woodley says.

But don’t worry about those knives: “They’re just rubber,” she says.

